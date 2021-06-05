SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Peteani (AD-FREE): Usos vs. Mysterios with Reigns angle at end, Crews vs. Owens, Hell in a Cell speculation, live callers & emails (97 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:36:54 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including The Usos challenging The Mysterios for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles twice, plus a Roman Reigns angle at end, Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens for the IC Title, and reaction to Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Sami Zayn, Hell in a Cell speculation, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO