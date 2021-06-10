VIP AUDIO 6/9 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Dominion and the new champ, Kizuna Road on the horizon (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Dominion and its fallout leading to Kizuna Road and beyond, and gives his thoughts on Shingo Takagi becoming the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and whether Kota Ibushi is the right first challenger. He also previews Strong’s next Road to Ignition show. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com .

