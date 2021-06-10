News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/9 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Dominion and the new champ, Kizuna Road on the horizon (22 min)

June 10, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/9 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier Machado: Dominion and the new champ, Kizuna Road on the horizon (22 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Javier Machado covers Dominion and its fallout leading to Kizuna Road and beyond, and gives his thoughts on Shingo Takagi becoming the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and whether Kota Ibushi is the right first challenger. He also previews Strong’s next Road to Ignition show. Email all of your New Japan questions as well as feedback to newjapanpridepodcast@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021