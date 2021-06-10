VIP AUDIO 6/9 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (11/10/1991): Wade Keller joins John Arezzi to discuss pro wrestling news (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the November 10, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#134) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week. He is joined first by journalist Alex Marvez to talk about budding steroid stories associated with the WWF. Then Wade Keller joins the show to talk current events with live callers including Ultimate Warrior and Ric Flair.

