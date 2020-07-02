News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/1 – East Coast Cast #508 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss AEW vs. NXT, Tessa Blanchard’s future, what TV shows we’re watching, more (72 min)

July 2, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Travis and Cameron try to get back into the normal swing of wrestling things after a sobering week last week. TV happenings including AEW and NXT doing brand-named shows over two weeks. Which show seems the most interesting? Which show gets live watching priority? A frank discussion on Tessa Blanchard’s future. Where will she end up? Does she have a future with a national company? What TV shows are you watching right now?! Live calls and more.

