VIP AUDIO 7/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (7-12-16) Keller & Radican talk Impact’s Final Deletion special, Raw, New Japan G1, Cruiserweight Classic, live callers (100 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (7-12-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Sean Radican, who specializes in covering the Indy scene, ROH, and New Japan for PWTorch. They discuss the Cruiserweight Classic brackets with predictions and background on key wrestlers in the tournament. They also talk about the Final Deletion and what TNA should do as a follow-up, plus comparing New Day-Wyatts to Final Deletion. Also, reaction to Raw including the naming of Commissioners and the addition of G.M.s yet to come. Some New Japan G1 Climax talk and other indy topics, too.

