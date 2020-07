SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from July 15, 2015 featuring Nick “Magnus” Aldis. Fascinating insight from an ambitious and often frustrated long-time member of TNA, missed opportunities, Dixie Carter, Bischoff, Hogan, his future, and more.

