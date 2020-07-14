VIP AUDIO 7/13 – NJPW PPV Roundtable (w/Radican & Samsa): Dominion 2020 in depth, thoughts on Evil’s big push to end the NJPW Cup leading into Dominion, look ahead to NJPW’s next event, more! (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by NJPW World statistician Chris Samsa for the NJPW Dominion PPV roundtable. Radican and Samsa discuss the show in depth, starting with the IWGP IC and IWGP Hvt. Champion Tetsuya Naito defending both titles against Evil in the main event. Radican and Samsa discuss Evil’s push in depth, and what we can expect going forward from Bullet Club. They then discuss the rest of the show, working their way backwards through the other two big matches on the card before discussing the undercard tags. The show concludes with a look ahead to NJPW announcing Sengoku Lord for July 25 in Nagoya, Japan.

