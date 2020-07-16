VIP AUDIO 7/15 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Race and Racism in British Wrestling with Roy Johnson (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by a veteran of both WWE UK and PROGRESS, Roy Johnson, to discuss the role that race and racism play in British Wrestling. We talk Roy’s own experiences as a fan and the wider fan experience for Black Britons, why Britwres needs to reach out beyond its current white fanbase, his and his friends’ experiences with Marty Jones, why he felt the need to recalibrate his Big Wavy character, Michael Oku having to resign from his role in PROGRESS creative, the allegations that Darrell Allen raped a female pro wrestler, how his all-Black and Asian Everything Patterned show came together and whether we will see a sequel, and how the wrestling media can best support non-white performers.

It was great talking to Roy. You can follow him on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. You can also buy his merchandise at Parts Unknown.

