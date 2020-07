SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of AEW Dynamite including Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for AEW Title, Chris Jericho talks ratings demographics, Cody vs. Sonny Kiss for TNT Title, Nyla Rose introduces her new manager Vickie Guerrero, and more.

