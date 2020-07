SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the January 3, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting with special guest PWTorch columnist Mark Madden discussing his battle with WCW V.P. Bill Watts, Lex Luger’s pending WWF debut, Ron Simmons’s WCW Title reign, a very wrong prediction on Hogan’s future, and more.

