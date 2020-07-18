VIP AUDIO 7/17 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Debut episode discussing Evil as the new top guy, Master Wato’s debut, Golden Aces losing to Dangerous Tekkers, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado team up to discuss Master Wato’s debut, the Tag Champs Golden Aces falling to Dangerous Tekkers, and a new era for NJPW with Evil as the new top guy, as well as talking about the wrestlers who have been standouts, and no discussion is complete without a decent into a rabbit hole, and more.

