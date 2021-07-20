VIP AUDIO 7/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Writer/director Elliott Owen discusses new Snapchat show “Total Badass Wrestling,” Vallejos and Monsey review UFC’s latest show, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey welcome writer/director Elliott Owen to discuss the newly released Snapchat show “Total Badass Wrestling.” They discuss the production of the show and the dynamics of creating wrestling-themed content in the modern media environment. They also discuss the return of John Cena to WWE. Robert and Rick briefly review the UFC’s most recent offering, headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moisés. They close the show giving a short preview of the upcoming UFC Fight Night featuring the return of T.J. Dillashaw.

