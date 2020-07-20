VIP AUDIO 7/19 – WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Mitchell & Martin: Full analysis of the Swamp Match, Eye for an Eye, Asuka vs. Sasha, Bayley vs. Nikki, McIntyre vs. Ziggler, more (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin to review the the WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules PPV with full analysis of every match including the Swamp Match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an Eye for an Eye, Asuka vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler, New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, and more.

