VIP AUDIO 7/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss potential of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing with AEW, this week’s Dynamite, more (68 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: The show begins this week with Mike and Andrew talking about the potential of both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing soon with AEW. What could the plans be for them once they debut? Who is the bigger signing? There’s so much to discuss. Then they talk about this week’s jammed edition of Dynamite. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.
