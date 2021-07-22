News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage (AD-FREE): Moxley vs. Archer, Nick Gage, Chavo Guererro, on-site correspondent, live callers, emails (145 min)

July 22, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com and the “Podcast of Honor” PWTorch Dailycast to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent. They discuss the Lance Archer victory over Jon Moxley, Britt Baker vs. Nyla Rose, MJF bringing Nick Gage to challenge “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho, Chavo Guerrero being paired with Andrade El Idolo, the enthusiasm of AEW crowds, whether AEW can overtake Raw in the weekly ratings battle, and much more.

