VIP AUDIO 7/22 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Bryan and Punk AEW prospects, Dynamite rating, Jay White in Impact, WWE crowds return, Kross-Hardy, Keith Lee, Nick Gage, more (127 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:
- AEW Dynamite rating
- Review of Dynamite including Nick Gage, Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer, MJF.
- Is AEW underutilizing Dustin Rhodes? Plus a look back at Goldust’s WWF career and Dustin’s career arc.
- Review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with crowds back including John Cena’s promo, the Keith Lee return and loss to Bobby Lashley, booking Karrion Kross to lose to Jeff Hardy, more
- The prospects of Daniel Bryan and C.M. Punk signing with AEW, who would be a better signing between the two, and whether it could or should change plans for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page
- Review of Impact’s Slammiversary PPV including the Jay White appearance and the ramifications and possibilities
- Review of NXT on USA including the Kross-Samoa Joe feud, Kyle O’Reilly trying to find his groove as a babyface, and the finish to the main event NXT Women’s Title match
- The latest New Japan happenings and a preview of the Dome show.
- A look back at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night and a preview of this weekend’s Fight Night.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply