VIP AUDIO 7/22 – WKPWP Wildcard Thursday (AD-FREE): Vintage Keller interview with Orndorff, Alan4L’s Orndorff tribute, plus Keller & Powell Flagship Flashback from 10 Yrs Ago after MITB (146 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Wildcard Thursday” episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, there are three distinct segments:

-First up is the Flagship podcast from ten years ago (7-19-11) with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell who discuss with live callers the fall-out from Money in the Bank on Raw, how McMahon, Punk, Hunter, and Cena all fit into the picture, some early predictions on where the top angle on Raw could go with Hunter in power and McMahon perhaps taking a reduced role, Raw ratings and what it says about the impact of the angle, Sin Cara’s WWE status following his suspension, Keller & Powell preview the big Smackdown taping following MITB they attended right after the Livecast, and much more.

-Then a segment of this week’s new VIP podcast series, “Pro Wres Paradise” hosted by Alan Counihan with a tribute to Paul Orndorff looking at key matches in his career with his cohost Lee Malone.

-And finally, the first-ever release of the audio of a vintage 1991 Torch Talk that Wade conducted with “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndoff discussing his shift from being a headline pro wrestler to running a bowling alley, how he was recruited by the McMahons to jump to the WWF, why he wouldn’t become a pro wrestler again if he had it to do over again, and more.

