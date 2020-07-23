VIP AUDIO 7/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Sage (AD-FREE): Guevara’s return, Kingston vs. Cody, The Deadly Draw women’s tag tournament, Bucks vs. Butcher & Blade, more (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP “Podcast of Honor” cohost Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite including Sammy Guevara’s return and was it too soon, Eddie Kingston challenging Cody, The Deadly Draw women’s tag tournament, The Young Bucks and Butcher & Blade brawl all over the place, Kenny Omega late again, Chris Jericho-Orange Cassidy, Moxley comes to Darby Allen’s aid, and more.

