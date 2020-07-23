VIP AUDIO 7/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss crazy tag team match between Young Bucks and Butcher and the Blade, main event with Jurassic Express fighting Jericho and Hager, plus lots of emails (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show discussing this week’s Dynamite, including a crazy tag team match between The Young Bucks and Butcher and the Blade, as well as the main event with Jurassic Express fighting Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. Then they take emails! This week we get our long-awaited answer on the Batcave, and take emails on AEW, Brian Cage, Impact, Slammiversary, and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

