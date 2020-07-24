VIP AUDIO 7/23 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): Worst PPVs ever, story of Flair-Fujinami WCW/New Japan Supershow, could Zack Sabre Jr. be top main event heel, Sammy or Aleister, Cody face or heel, New Day a top act, best Bret Hart matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.
SHOW SUMMARY: In part three this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on the following topics:
-Wouldn’t it be better if Cody remained a babyface?
-Is Sammy Guevara or Aleister Black destined for a better wrestling career?
-Who was ruined more in last year, Seth Rollins or Ricochet?
-Who’s matches would you skip if you could?
-What are the five best Bret Hart matches?
-What poorly written lines in WWE’s scripted promos stand out the most?
-Could Zack Sabre Jr. be the biggest main event heel in the business in Japan and the United States?
-How big was Bob Sapp and could he have been a game-changer in the U.S.?
-Can a case be made to make New Day the top act in WWE?
-Should WWE cut back major events to the same schedule as AEW?
-Are there any other Young Lions from New Japan who are on excursion who are promising talents?
-Insights into why the 18-49 demo is so coveted by advertisers in TV business.
-What is the story on Ric Flair and Tatsumi Fujinami at the WCW/New Japan Supershow from 1991?
-What other PPVs had poor build or booking that were saved by good wrestling?
-What are your least favorite PPVs?
-What are your favorite legal dramas, either books or movies?
-Would you watch Raw and Smackdown in their entirety if it were not part of your jobs?
-Why is the Minneapolis/St. Paul market passed over for big PPV events?
-On Jim Ross’s podcasts, he mentioned a 30 man first-blood battle royal; did that really happen?
-What is the dynamic between John Laurinatis and Jim Ross?
-What was the actual interaction with Sammy Guevara and Sasha Banks?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply