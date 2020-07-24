VIP AUDIO 7/23 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 3 of 3): Worst PPVs ever, story of Flair-Fujinami WCW/New Japan Supershow, could Zack Sabre Jr. be top main event heel, Sammy or Aleister, Cody face or heel, New Day a top act, best Bret Hart matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three this week’s three-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on the following topics:

-Wouldn’t it be better if Cody remained a babyface?

-Is Sammy Guevara or Aleister Black destined for a better wrestling career?

-Who was ruined more in last year, Seth Rollins or Ricochet?

-Who’s matches would you skip if you could?

-What are the five best Bret Hart matches?

-What poorly written lines in WWE’s scripted promos stand out the most?

-Could Zack Sabre Jr. be the biggest main event heel in the business in Japan and the United States?

-How big was Bob Sapp and could he have been a game-changer in the U.S.?

-Can a case be made to make New Day the top act in WWE?

-Should WWE cut back major events to the same schedule as AEW?

-Are there any other Young Lions from New Japan who are on excursion who are promising talents?

-Insights into why the 18-49 demo is so coveted by advertisers in TV business.

-What is the story on Ric Flair and Tatsumi Fujinami at the WCW/New Japan Supershow from 1991?

-What other PPVs had poor build or booking that were saved by good wrestling?

-What are your least favorite PPVs?

-What are your favorite legal dramas, either books or movies?

-Would you watch Raw and Smackdown in their entirety if it were not part of your jobs?

-Why is the Minneapolis/St. Paul market passed over for big PPV events?

-On Jim Ross’s podcasts, he mentioned a 30 man first-blood battle royal; did that really happen?

-What is the dynamic between John Laurinatis and Jim Ross?

-What was the actual interaction with Sammy Guevara and Sasha Banks?

