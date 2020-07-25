VIP AUDIO 7/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (7-24-15) Interview with WCW announcer Scott Hudson talking Buff Bagwell vs. Booker T match he called on Raw, Schiavone, Zbyszko, Bischoff, more (95 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 24, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill talks live with former WCW announcer Scott Hudson who gives his take on the Buff Bagwell vs. Booker T match he called on Raw that totally flopped, who reveals whether he has a future in the wrestling industry, thoughts on Tony Schiavone not going to WWE as part of the invasion angle, when Eric Bischoff invited him to audition for WCW announcing job, working with Larry Zbyszko, Undertaker’s status, and more fun stories from his years announcing. Plus, the VIP Aftershow with McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discussing the latest news, events, and more!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO