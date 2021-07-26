News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): Guest host Zack Heydorn is joined by Ryan Droste to talk Nick Gage vs. Matt Cardona in GCW, AEW’s momentum, Bryan and Punk to AEW rumors, more (103 min)

July 25, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts and is joined by Ryan Droste from the Top Rope Nation Podcast for a thorough analysis of the week in wrestling. Specific discussion points include Nick Gage vs. Matt Cardona in GCW, AEW’s momentum, Bryan and Punk to AEW rumors, the state of Monday Night Raw, early returns of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, are we entering a golden period of wrestling, callers, and more. Enjoy!

