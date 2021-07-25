News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (10-22-2003): Why Mark Henry and Teddy Long got off a chartered WWE flight, RVD open about problems with WWE including independent contractor status of talent, Hogan-TNA (19 min)

July 25, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline that was recorded and originally published on October 22, 2003 covering these topics: Why Mark Henry and Teddy Long got off a chartered WWE flight, Rob Van Dam being open about problems with WWE including independent contractor status of talent, Hulk Hogan-TNA update, A.J. Styles push as an X Division wrestler instead of the main NWA Title division, new wrestling books, more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

