SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/26 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Lashley responds to Goldberg, Nikki celebrates becoming champion, Kross vs. Keith Lee, Styles & Omos vs. Viking Raiders, more (32 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 32:32 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw in Kansas City, Mo. including Bobby Lashley’s response to Goldberg, Nikki’s first week as Raw Champion, Charlotte’s heel work, Karrion Kross beating Keith Lee, A.J. Styles & Omos defending against The Viking Raiders, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO