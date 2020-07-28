VIP AUDIO 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review final UFC card from Fight Island, discuss controversy between Herb Dean and Dan Hardy, preview UFC’s return to Las Vegas, more (58 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the final UFC card from Fight Island. They discuss the controversy between Herb Dean and Dan Hardy. The guys give a quick preview of the UFC’s return to Las Vegas. They close the show with a discussion of the upcoming boxing bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

