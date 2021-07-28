VIP AUDIO 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg, Stoup, and Wells discuss Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, Samoa Joe’s return to active roster, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, more (104 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup – with Kelly Wells joining later in the show – discuss Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, Samoa Joe’s return to the active roster, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, Briggs vs. Hayes, Hit Row vs. Imperium, LA Knight and Cameron Grimes on the Golf Course, Cole vs. Reed, and more.

