News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg, Stoup, and Wells discuss Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, Samoa Joe’s return to active roster, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, more (104 min)

July 28, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg, Stoup, and Wells discuss Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, Samoa Joe’s return to active roster, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, more (104 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup – with Kelly Wells joining later in the show – discuss Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, Samoa Joe’s return to the active roster, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, Briggs vs. Hayes, Hit Row vs. Imperium, LA Knight and Cameron Grimes on the Golf Course, Cole vs. Reed, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021