VIP AUDIO 7/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg, Stoup, and Wells discuss Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, Samoa Joe’s return to active roster, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, more (104 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup – with Kelly Wells joining later in the show – discuss Dakota Kai turning on Raquel Gonzalez, Samoa Joe’s return to the active roster, Thatcher & Ciampa vs. Lorcan & Dunne, Briggs vs. Hayes, Hit Row vs. Imperium, LA Knight and Cameron Grimes on the Golf Course, Cole vs. Reed, and more.
