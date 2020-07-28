VIP AUDIO 7/28 – WKPWP Tuesday Mailbag (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk Big E’s potential, Prichard-Aldis, Asuka-Sasha finish, Purazzo in Impact, Gallows & Anderson-Heyman, Keith Lee-Kross, Cable Viewership Spread Thin, more (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They answer mailbag questions and talk with live callers about Sasha Banks vs. Asuka, Karrion Kross challenging Keith Lee, reaction to Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s criticism of Paul Heyman, the Nick Aldis-Bruce Prichard back and forth, if pro baseball has done anything with its presentation pro wrestling could learn from, Deonna Purazzo’s upside in Impact Wrestling and the Impact Women’s Division in general, does NXT’s replay on WWE Network hurt their young male demo rating, and more.

