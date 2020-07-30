VIP AUDIO 7/29 – East Coast Cast #512 (NSFW): Trav and Bardre discuss Sasha Banks winning Raw women’s title, Shayna Baszler under-pushed, perils of cancel culture, more (149 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Trav was joined by O.G. ECC co-host Bardre Purnell to chime in on Sasha Banks winning the Raw women’s title. Her dynamic with Bayley and why it works. Shayna Baszler is criminally under-pushed, and the theory of why. Wrestling talent letting Vince McMahon off the hook for egregious acts. What would the current AEW product look like if they had signed Gallows and Anderson along with FTR before they debuted on TNT? The perils of cancel culture. Why whatever cause is usually damaged because of fake outrage and performative wokeness. Tons of tangents, asides, rants, and disagreements as Dre and Trav do.

