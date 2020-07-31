VIP AUDIO 7/30 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: Remembering Regis Philbin and what he did for and with pro wrestling business, Jesse Ventura pushing for a union in wrestling, relationship between Vince McMahon Jr. and his father as he took over WWF (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: Remembering Regis Philbin and what he did for and with the pro wrestling business, Freddie Blassie’s influence on Philbin, Jesse Ventura pushing for a wrestlers union, the potential Ventura vs. Hogan match, the relationship between Vince McMahon Jr. and his father as he took over the WWF, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

