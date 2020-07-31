VIP AUDIO 7/30 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (1/17/1993): Paul Heyman talks about being fired from WCW, wishes to be on new Raw, Keller reviews first episode of Raw, live calls, Letterman-Leno war (106 min)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the January 17, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting and George Schire cohosting. They scored an interview with Paul Heyman who talks about just being fired from WCW. He delves into why, whether he was considering suing, what was next for him, whether he wished to be on new Raw program that debuted that week, and his thoughts on the Late Night Letterman-Leno war. Also, Keller and Schire review first episode of Raw and all other pro wrestling current events including live callers.

