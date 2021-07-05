VIP AUDIO 7/4 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Punk pipe bomb promo fallout, Orton talks about his beef with The Rock, Linda Hogan dishes on Ultimate Warrior, Punk’s anti-gay slur (158 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The June 28, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including WWE’s follow-up to the C.M. Punk angle promo last night including his suspension, plus wrestler reactions, Raw ratings, and at the very end Raw spoilers for next week. Also, updates on the Destination X PPV, the Bound for Glory Series, Jonny Fairplay, Batista, and more.

•The June 29, 2011 episode features the latest news including the revealing interview with Randy Orton including his critique on John Cena and his beef with The Rock, Linda Hogan dishes on Ultimate Warrior, Ross reacts to Punk reaction, Tazz jealous of Punk’s freedom, Angle on Olympic hopes, more.

•The June 30, 2011 episode features analysis of tonight’s episode of TNA Impact Wrestling including a full rundown of the show including latest Destination X hype sandwiched between more Hogan, Anderson, Steiner, Sting storyline developments, with notations on the ages of the various featured wrestlers throughout the show.

•The July 1, 2011 episode features a look at the latest headlines including the last week of ratings for Impact, Raw, and Smackdown, plus Chris Jericho updates his wrestling future, Jim Ross talks about an offer to hunt wild hogs with Shawn Michaels, X-Pac reviews Zach Ryder’s videos and talks about his potential push, WWE results from Sydney with C.M. Punk in action on the mic and in the ring, picks for the Smackdown Money in the Bank match, and more.

•The July 2, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: What if Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff switch jobs right now? Is Randy Orton a true draw and when should he be turned? Theme Music Input, BFG Series Rules

•The July 3, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including: Where could this C.M. Punk situation be headed? Could it involve a faction invasion? What about Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Colt Cabana, and even Chris Jericho getting involved in the Punk situation? Also, an idea of what to do the day after WrestleMania on Raw to give big names a break, and more.

•The July 4, 2011 episode features a look at C.M. Punk’s anti-gay slur that TMZ headlined with and Punk’s subsequent apology, then an in-depth walk through the follow up angle on last week’s big Punk promo with John Cena and Vince McMahon.

