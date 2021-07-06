News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey preview UFC 264 including McGregor vs. Poirier, Burns vs. Thompson, Gane vs. Lewis, more (67 min)

July 6, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey preview UFC 264. In their preview they discuss the consequences of a Conor McGregor loss to Dustin Poirier. They also break down the massive consequences of the co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, and discuss the fallout of Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis being elevated to an interim title fight.

