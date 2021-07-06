VIP AUDIO 7/5 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): New Japan Kizuna Road July 2 thoughts, preview of upcoming events, is New Japan schedule too packed, Beyond Wrestling Project Dolphin review, more (48 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. They start the show off with a review of the July 2 Kizuna Road event with a focus on the trial matches of young lion wrestlers Yota Tsuji and Yuya Uemura. Radican and Fann then talk about New Japan’s busy schedule starting now right through the Summer and into G1 in the fall. The show concludes with a look at Beyond Wrestling and how they are rebuilding post-COVID-19 with a full review of the June 4 Project Dolphin event. Download this show now!

