VIP AUDIO 7/7 – WKPWP Interview Tuesday (AD-FREE): John Arezzi talks Cinematic Wrestling, Undertaker doc, MLW vs. Pro Wrestling risks, more (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Tuesday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with two distinct segments. First is a new discussion today with former pro wrestling radio show host and convention promoter John Arezzi who talks about his new tell-all books, his new website wrestling history project, his return to pro wrestling with new podcasts, and reflections on his history of podcasting. Then Arezzi and Keller talk about the Pandemic Era of pro wrestling, Cinematic Wrestling in the context of wrestling history, the Undertaker documentary series, whether Major League Baseball can learn from pro wrestling in terms of operating safely or are the two situations just too different, and more.

Then in the second half of the show, we present a September 19, 1998 episode of Arezzi’s radio show with Wade Keller and Dave Meltzer as guest analysts discussing controversies including Bill Watts butting heads with top stars in WCW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO