VIP AUDIO 7/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel (AD-FREE): Fyter Fest night two analysis including Jericho-Cassidy, Page & Omega vs. Private Party, live callers, mailbag (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com. They talk with live callers and answer emails about AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest Night 2” special including Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega vs. Private Party, SCU vs. Dark Order, announcements from Taz and Nyla Rose, and more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO