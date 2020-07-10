VIP AUDIO 7/8 – East Coast Cast #509 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss AEW and NXT ratings, PWI 500 with women in the mix compared to PWI 100 featuring all women, Matt Riddle, more (85 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Cam and Trav discuss the wrestling happenings of the last seven days. Some talk of ratings when discussing AEW Dynamite and NXT’s brand named shows from last week. Can both shows build on the slight momentum they’re showing? The benefits and drawbacks from having a PWI 500 with women in the mix, compared to a PWI 100 featuring all women. Matt Riddle won’t shut up and let his lawyers handle it. The intrigue of a good “mystery opponent.”

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO