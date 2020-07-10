VIP AUDIO 7/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Fyter Fest Night 2 including Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, AEW fumbling its build of new stars, more (76 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show discussing Fyter Fest Night 2, including Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy and a lot more. One big topic at the start of the show is whether or not AEW is fumbling its build of new stars by just putting them in matches with established guys (Jericho-Cassidy, Cody-Jungle Boy, etc.). They preview Cage-Moxley for next week, and wonder about counter-programming Cole-Lee with Jericho-Cassidy. Plus thoughts on the FTW belt going to Cage, Nyla Rose’s promo, the 8-man tag, and listener emails, as well as an Instagram live call-in from a listener in Russia! For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

