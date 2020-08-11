VIP AUDIO 8/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review most recent UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas, preview UFC 252 including high stakes main event, discuss heavyweight boxing scene from 1990s, more (62 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the most recent UFC Fight Night from Las Vegas. They give a preview of UFC 252, including a discussion on the high stakes main event. They take a detour to discuss the heavyweight boxing scene from the 1990s. They close the show by giving their take on pseudo-MMA coming to WWE.

