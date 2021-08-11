VIP AUDIO 8/10 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk AEW Rampage, Punk, Bray Wyatt, NXT cuts, Kross, Summerslam line-up, McIntyre, Belair-Sasha, Cody, Cena, mailbag topics (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the upcoming debut of AEW Rampage (announce team overexposure risks, format ideas), C.M. Punk, Bray Wyatt, NXT cuts and the odd Vince McMahon treatment of NXT lately, Karrion Kross, Summerslam line-up, Drew McIntyre’s current situation, Bianca Belair’s upside as a centerpiece top star, Sasha Banks’s return, Charlotte’s improvements, John Cena’s return, Cody-Malikay Black angle, and some fun mailbag topics including which AEW wrestlers would Vince McMahon most covet.

