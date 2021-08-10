News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/9 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Orton returns but turns down reuniting with Riddle, Nikki vs. Ripley, Lilly winks, Kross vs. Hardy rematch, Lashley and MVP address Goldberg (26 min)

August 10, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 8/9 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Orton returns but turns down reuniting with Riddle, Nikki vs. Ripley, Lilly winks, Kross vs. Hardy rematch, Lashley and MVP address Goldberg (26 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Randy Orton returns but turns down reuniting with Riddle, Nikki vs. Rhea Ripley, Lilly winks, Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy rematch, Bobby Lashley and MVP address Goldberg, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021