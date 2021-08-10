VIP AUDIO 8/9 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Orton returns but turns down reuniting with Riddle, Nikki vs. Ripley, Lilly winks, Kross vs. Hardy rematch, Lashley and MVP address Goldberg (26 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Randy Orton returns but turns down reuniting with Riddle, Nikki vs. Rhea Ripley, Lilly winks, Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy rematch, Bobby Lashley and MVP address Goldberg, and more.
