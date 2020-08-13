VIP AUDIO 8/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage (AD-FREE): Was MJF’s promo worst of year? Did Cassidy gain from his loss? Is Cody self-aware? (96 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s AEW Dynamite “alt-perspective” TV reporter and host of the VIP-exclusive “Podcast of Honor” Tyler Sage to discuss AEW Dynamite including the Orange Cassidy-Chris Jericho rematch, Cody defending against Scorpio Sky, “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega vs. Jurassic Express, a Tag Team Appreciation theme with a segment involving FTR, The Young Bucks, The Rock & Roll Express, and Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson. Talking points include discussing the disappointing MJF promo and one line in particular that stood out, featuring Mike Chioda in the Jericho-Cassidy rematch, whether Cody is self-aware of how the entourage is coming across and Jim Ross drawing attention to it, and more with live callers.

