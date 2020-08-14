VIP AUDIO 8/13 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Kamala, Tito Santana new autobiography review, Orton-Flair angle analyzed in depth, plus more on Raw, SD, AEW, NXT, Impact, ROH, NJPW (94 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a look at the career of Kamala, then a look at top segments and matches on Raw (Raw Underground, Retribution) and Smackdown (perhaps Todd’s least favorite wrestling shows of the year). Then a review of Tito Santana’s new autobiography followed by a look back at UFC and Bellator last weekend and a preview of this Saturday night’s UFC PPV with a big UFC Heavyweight Titlefight. Also, reviews of NXT on USA (Keith Lee-Karrion Kross, Adam Cole responds to Pat McAfee, Velveteen Dream’s heel turn), AEW Dynamite (MJF, Cody vs. Scorpio Sky, Chris Jericho-Orange Cassidy finish), and Impact (Curt Hawkins/Brian Murphy), plus the latest news on ROH restarting tapings and New Japan.

