VIP AUDIO 8/14 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Raw and Smackdown reviews headed into Summerslam 2010, Linda McMahon senate run, Bischoff reveals TNA commitment, WWE PG rating, Batista, more (138 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to a full week of WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow in the order they play on today’s Hotline…

8/9/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Raw: Review of final push to Summerslam including two strong final angles for the two main events (25 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features his review of tonight’s final Raw before Summerslam including a breakdown of some of the little things (and simple things) that really clicked and worked toward what could be a comeback PPV buyrate for WWE with Summerslam. A walk through the entire show including the progress of Team WWE, a strong Sheamus-Orton angle that wasn’t too ambitious, a good teaser with Miz, and more.

8/10/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda McMahon on media radar with ABC Nightline story, will her campaign hurt WWE, stock hits 2010 lowpoint today, Raw ratings hold steady, 2010-2011 PPV schedule (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news with added analysis, including Linda McMahon profiled on ABC Nightline last night, WWE stock hits 2010 low (is it a coincidence?), WWE Raw ratings hold solid (with demographic breakdown), PPV schedule for next year released for WWE with some interesting schedule quirks, and more.

8/11/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Batista explains decision to go from WWE to MMA, Linda McMahon win leads to increased WWE scrutiny, Rey Mysterio, Hogan’s TwitterGate, Haas & Benjamin reunite on PPV (20 min.) This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news and analysis including the Hulk Hogan’s TwitterGate, Jim Ross updates Rey Mysterio’s condition, Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas reuniting on PPV, Linda McMahon election results and how much she spent per vote, and Batista gives a fascinating breakdown of his decision to become an MMA fighter and what his aspirations are.

8/12/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Bischoff details his and Hogan’s commitment to TNA, Reaction concept, Mr. Wrestling II update, Penn & Teller, 7th Man at Summerslam, more (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the latest news and analysis including the Eric Bischoff revealing the length of his and Hulk Hogan’s commitment to TNA and his thoughts on the new TNA Reaction program. Also, an update on Mr. Wrestling II, thoughts on the Seventh Man speculation for Summerslam, PWG’s Battle of L.A., Penn & Teller, TNA’s weekend schedule, and more.

8/13/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – WWE Smackdown: Final Summerslam hype includes Rey vs. Ziggler, Kofi vs. Kane, Cody vs. Christian, Hardy vs. McIntyre (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a review of tonight’s Smackdown, the final WWE show hyping Summerslam. It included the follow up to Rey Mysterio’s allegation that Kane himself was the one who attacked Undertaker, plus the final hype for all of Smackdown’s Summerslam matches, more from Vickie and Ziggler, MVP and Swagger renew their rivalry, and more.

8/14/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Austin on WWE’s PG approach and his NXT season two pick, Cade, Hardy, Tiffany, Glamazon, Impact ratings, Michaels’s next project, Daily Show-Linda, more (17 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Steve Austin’s take on WWE going PG and his NXT season two pick, plus updates on Matt Hardy, Tiffany, Lance Cade’s cause of death timeline, Beth Phoenix, TNA Impact’s rating, Shawn Michaels’s next project, The Daily Show going after Linda McMahon, and more.

8/15/2010 – Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: An ideal formula for TNA on Spike and PPV if they shook things up? What’s the story of McMahon going from PG to Austin’s middle finger? (21 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features the Ask the Editor format focused on two recent VIP member questions. What would be an ideal formula for TNA on Spike TV and PPV if they shook things up? What’s the story of McMahon going from PG to allowing Austin’s middle finger? A walk through many of the key happenings that created a perfect storm that led to McMahon going against his instincts and creating the biggest boom period pro wrestling has seen.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO