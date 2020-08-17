VIP AUDIO 8/17 – Radican Worldwide (w/Fann): “Murder in the Woods” review, NJPW Strong in depth, ROH returns to action, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with a review of “Murder in the Woods” starring Danny Trejo, which is in theaters now. Radican and Fann then discuss NJPW Strong, which featured an outstanding six man tag and the semi-final round of the NJPW Cup 2020 USA tournament. The show concludes with a look at ROH’s return to filming TV next week. Download this show now!

