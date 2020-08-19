VIP AUDIO 8/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot & Fear investigate why Nicole Matthews isn’t more famous, discuss the semi-finals of AEW’s tag team (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Want to Be a Good Woman.” This week, Emily Fear and Harley R. Pageot ponder why Nicole Matthews isn’t a bigger name in wrestling by delving into the history of her career, matches from Shimmer and ECCW, and a look at Canadian-American politics and geographic limitations. Plus, AEW released Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs and held the semi-finals of the Tag Team Cup.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO