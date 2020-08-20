VIP AUDIO 8/19 – The New Japan Pride Podcast w/Javier and Bethany: Second round of NJPW Cup US in the books, King of Pro Wrestling 2020 tournament finalized and voting begins on stipulations, more (79 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the New Japan Pride Podcast, Bethany Rupil and Javier Machado continue their coverage of the NJPW Strong show and the second round of the New Japan Cup 2020 USA, preview the upcoming King of Pro Wrestling 2020 tournament and go over the stipulations that are being voted on, give El Desperado more love, answer emails, and more.

