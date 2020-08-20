News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (8-17-10) Keller & Powell talk Summerslam 2010 and follow-up on Raw, ROH booking change, Mystery G.M. (84 min)

August 20, 2020

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from ten years ago (8-17-10), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell take an hour of calls on a variety of subjects including Summerslam fallout on Raw, Lance Cade, ROH’s booking change, Justin Gabriel, Raw’s mystery G.M. ideas, and more, plus in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about last week’s Whole F’n Show and Reaction.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020