VIP AUDIO 8/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann (AD-FREE): Goldberg-Lashley, Lee pinning Kross, Nikki pinning Charlotte, live callers (147 min)

August 3, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist Rich Fann to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls throughout. They discussed Nikki’s push and win over Charlotte, Keith Lee pinning Karrion Kross in a rematch, Omos pinning Riddle, Reggie getting another win over a credible wrestler, Jimmy Smith’s progress and lack of progress as an announcer so far, the crowd reaction to Goldberg and the inclusion of his son Gage in the storyline with Bobby Lashley, and much more.

