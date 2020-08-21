News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek conduct a live fantasy draft building fictional ACW and MCW rosters, take emails on MJF in All Out main event, Impact, more (71 min)

August 20, 2020

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew cover a wide range of topics this week with Dynamite coming on a Saturday, and no new episode to discuss. They continue to take emails on MJF in the All Out main event, some Impact topics, and then they go ahead and try something different, conducting a live fantasy draft on the air building the fictional ACW and MCW rosters! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

