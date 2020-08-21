VIP AUDIO 8/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Could Hennig have had Bret’s push? Could Lesnar have been mega-star in early-2000s if he stayed? Omega’s rise? HTM refusing to lose IC Title? More (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

Team Canada

What to watch to catch up on Kenny Omega’s New Japan journey

How should monster characters be booked?

GCW rising stars

Quirks in social media grammar that bug them

Conversation on Randy Savage’s odd song calling out Hulk Hogan

Why did Honky Tonk Man get away with refusing to lose IC Title?

What is Dark Order?

How would crowd react to Velveteen Dream right now?

Is Otis worthy of a Universal Title run?

Who could Otis beat in a real fight in WWE locker room?

Was Brock Lesnar pushed too soon as a babyface in 2003? Could Lesnar have been a mega-star the status of Rock or Steve Austin if he stayed?

What did you think of Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena classic on Raw in April 2007?

Is Thunderdome a sign that they aren’t expecting crowds back for a long time?

Would Eddie Guerrero have gone on to face Shawn Michaels at WM22 if he lived?

Could Dynamite Kid have contributed to WCW Cruiserweight Division mid-’90s?

Could Curt Hennig have had the push Bret Hart got if he stayed healthy?

