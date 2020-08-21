News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Could Hennig have had Bret’s push? Could Lesnar have been mega-star in early-2000s if he stayed? Omega’s rise? HTM refusing to lose IC Title? More (90 min)

August 21, 2020

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

  • Team Canada
  • What to watch to catch up on Kenny Omega’s New Japan journey
  • How should monster characters be booked?
  • GCW rising stars
  • Quirks in social media grammar that bug them
  • Conversation on Randy Savage’s odd song calling out Hulk Hogan
  • Why did Honky Tonk Man get away with refusing to lose IC Title?
  • What is Dark Order?
  • How would crowd react to Velveteen Dream right now?
  • Is Otis worthy of a Universal Title run?
  • Who could Otis beat in a real fight in WWE locker room?
  • Was Brock Lesnar pushed too soon as a babyface in 2003? Could Lesnar have been a mega-star the status of Rock or Steve Austin if he stayed?
  • What did you think of Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena classic on Raw in April 2007?
  • Is Thunderdome a sign that they aren’t expecting crowds back for a long time?
  • Would Eddie Guerrero have gone on to face Shawn Michaels at WM22 if he lived?
  • Could Dynamite Kid have contributed to WCW Cruiserweight Division mid-’90s?
  • Could Curt Hennig have had the push Bret Hart got if he stayed healthy?

