VIP AUDIO 8/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Could Hennig have had Bret’s push? Could Lesnar have been mega-star in early-2000s if he stayed? Omega’s rise? HTM refusing to lose IC Title? More (90 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:
- Team Canada
- What to watch to catch up on Kenny Omega’s New Japan journey
- How should monster characters be booked?
- GCW rising stars
- Quirks in social media grammar that bug them
- Conversation on Randy Savage’s odd song calling out Hulk Hogan
- Why did Honky Tonk Man get away with refusing to lose IC Title?
- What is Dark Order?
- How would crowd react to Velveteen Dream right now?
- Is Otis worthy of a Universal Title run?
- Who could Otis beat in a real fight in WWE locker room?
- Was Brock Lesnar pushed too soon as a babyface in 2003? Could Lesnar have been a mega-star the status of Rock or Steve Austin if he stayed?
- What did you think of Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena classic on Raw in April 2007?
- Is Thunderdome a sign that they aren’t expecting crowds back for a long time?
- Would Eddie Guerrero have gone on to face Shawn Michaels at WM22 if he lived?
- Could Dynamite Kid have contributed to WCW Cruiserweight Division mid-’90s?
- Could Curt Hennig have had the push Bret Hart got if he stayed healthy?
